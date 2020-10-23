Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Joins Moroccan Side

Kenyan International Musa Mohammed has joined Moroccan top-tier side Difaa El Jadida on a three-year contract.

The defender traveled to Morocco over the weekend and did a medical test on Wednesday evening with the club set to announce his signing soon.

Musa moves to Difaa after his contract at Zambian side Nkana lapsed in July. The club was very eager to renew his contract but the former Gor Mahia captain reveals he got a better offer.

"I am very excited and forward to getting started at Difaa El Jadida. It is a new challenge and I know it won't be easy but nothing good in life ever comes easy. I am here to fight and help the club do better," he added.

Musa, 29, joined the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia in 2010 from FISA Academy. At K'Ogalo, Musa, who is the younger brother to celebrated Kenyan female boxer Fatuma Zarika, won the league four times, the Top 8 Super Cup, Charity Cup, and the SportPesa Super Cup.

He left the club in 2017 for a short stint at Albanian side KF Tirana where he only featured in four games before crossing over to Zambia to sign for Nkana in 2018 where he won the ABSA Cup, Charity Cup and the league in the recently concluded season.

Musa joins Tanzanian internationals Simon Msuva and Nickson Kibabage at the North African club which finished eleventh in the 2019/20 Botola Pro League season with 35 points from 30 matches.

The team is eager to do better and recently appointed Abdel-Haq Bashikha as the new coach, replacing Anas Ahla.