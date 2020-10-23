Kenya: Aisha Jumwa Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges

22 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ocharo

Malindi legislator Aisha Jumwa on Thursday pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked for time to file documents to oppose bond.

The court gave prosecution two hours to do so and and serve the accused's lawyers.

The judge, however, said she is unlikely to make a ruling on bond application today based on several materials she is required to read before making a decision.

Earlier in the day, High Court Justice Njoki Mwangi was forced to briefly defer plea taking to allow the DPP's office to avail missing mental assessment report for the MP's co-accused, her aide Geoffrey Otieno.

The judge had questioned the validity of Ms Jumwa's medical report, which the court noted bears a signature that's not that of a psychiatric known to be conducting the assessments in Mombasa.

However, the prosecutors explained that the medic who appends his signatures on the report has retired and that the procedure was done by his colleague who is currently in charge.

Prosecutors Jammy Yamina and Alloys Kemo had asked the court to proceed with plea taking pending the production of the report but the judge declined, directing that the report must be availed in court before the two are charged.

Defence lawyers Jared Magolo, Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta, however, read mischief and demanded that the document be produced.

The prosecutors were forced to rush back to their office to pick the document.

The two face charges over the killing of Ms Jola Ngumbao, an ODM supporter who was shot dead in October last year during campaigns for the Ganda Ward by-election.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.