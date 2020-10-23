Kenyatta, Odinga Hop Onto Jerusalema Dance Trend

22 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

During their politically-charged tour of Kisumu on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga shared a light musical moment by getting down to a dance trend that has taken Africa by storm.

In front of a charged crowd at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, Mr Odinga first took to the dance floor as Jerusalema, the smash hit by South African artistes Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode, played in the background.

He, and other political leaders on the podium including Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o, were egged on by a female performer by the name Michelle.

Later, President Kenyatta made his way to the front and joined Mr Odinga in the dance as the crowd goes wild.

The jig concluded a day packed with campaign activity and meetings with regional leaders for the duo.

They met Governors from the region, their deputies, senators, MPs and ward representatives at the Kisumu Yatch Club this morning.

Afterwards, they went off to inspect handshake-linked development projects then ended up at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex in Kisumu where hundreds of youthful supporters awaited them.

Riding on the political momentum gained from the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report the day before, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga drummed up support for the document that proposes, among other things, an expanded executive that includes the president, a vice president, a prime minister and two deputy prime ministers.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.