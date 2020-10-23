Kenyatta, Odinga Hop Onto Jerusalema Dance Trend

During their politically-charged tour of Kisumu on Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga shared a light musical moment by getting down to a dance trend that has taken Africa by storm.

In front of a charged crowd at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, Mr Odinga first took to the dance floor as Jerusalema, the smash hit by South African artistes Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode, played in the background.

He, and other political leaders on the podium including Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o, were egged on by a female performer by the name Michelle.

Later, President Kenyatta made his way to the front and joined Mr Odinga in the dance as the crowd goes wild.

The jig concluded a day packed with campaign activity and meetings with regional leaders for the duo.

They met Governors from the region, their deputies, senators, MPs and ward representatives at the Kisumu Yatch Club this morning.

Afterwards, they went off to inspect handshake-linked development projects then ended up at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex in Kisumu where hundreds of youthful supporters awaited them.

Riding on the political momentum gained from the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report the day before, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga drummed up support for the document that proposes, among other things, an expanded executive that includes the president, a vice president, a prime minister and two deputy prime ministers.