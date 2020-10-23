South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 710 515 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

22 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 710 515, with 2156 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Province

Total cases for 22 October 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

92 936

13,1

Free State

54 691

7,7

Gauteng

226 363

31,9

KwaZulu-Natal

121 802

17,1

Limpopo

17 018

2,4

Mpumalanga

29 109

4,1

North West

32 415

4,6

Northern Cape

20 887

2,9

Western Cape

115 294

16,2

Unknown

0,0

Total

710 515

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 633 671 with 25 788 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

2 655 540

57%

15 415

60%

PUBLIC

1 978 131

43%

10 373

40%

Total

4 633 671

25 788

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 102 COVID-19 related deaths today. This brings the total num- ber of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 843. Of the 102 deaths reported today, 20 occurred in the past 48 hours.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 642 560 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,4%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Eastern Cape

3513

87 746

Free State

1451

40 634

Gauteng

4693

205 216

KwaZulu-Natal

3177

112 420

Limpopo

440

15 991

Mpumalanga

594

27 684

North West

403

28 727

Northern Cape

256

17163

Western Cape

4316

106 979

National

18 843

642 560

