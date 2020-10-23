South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 710 515 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 710 515, with 2156 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Province
Total cases for 22 October 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
92 936
13,1
Free State
54 691
7,7
Gauteng
226 363
31,9
KwaZulu-Natal
121 802
17,1
Limpopo
17 018
2,4
Mpumalanga
29 109
4,1
North West
32 415
4,6
Northern Cape
20 887
2,9
Western Cape
115 294
16,2
Unknown
0,0
Total
710 515
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 633 671 with 25 788 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
2 655 540
57%
15 415
60%
PUBLIC
1 978 131
43%
10 373
40%
Total
4 633 671
25 788
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 102 COVID-19 related deaths today. This brings the total num- ber of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 843. Of the 102 deaths reported today, 20 occurred in the past 48 hours.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 642 560 which translates to a recovery rate of 90,4%.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Eastern Cape
3513
87 746
Free State
1451
40 634
Gauteng
4693
205 216
KwaZulu-Natal
3177
112 420
Limpopo
440
15 991
Mpumalanga
594
27 684
North West
403
28 727
Northern Cape
256
17163
Western Cape
4316
106 979
National
18 843
642 560