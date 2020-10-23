Liberia: NEC to Conduct Legal Awareness

22 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), Legal Section will this Friday conduct the first in a series of two days Legal Awareness Forum in the City of Gbarnga, Bong County.

A statement from the Legal Section of NEC issued Wednesday 21 October 2020 says 150 stakeholders, including County Attorneys and Judges, Local and Traditional Leaders from the fifteen political Sub-divisions of Liberia will form a part of the discussions during the Legal Awareness Forum. Other stakeholders from Civil Society Organizations, including Women and Youth Groups, and Academic Institutions and Faith Based Organizations as well as the Disabled Community.

The Legal Section of NEC says the overriding objectives of the legal awareness forum is to increase legal practitioners and Electorates understanding on the basis for conducting the Special Senatorial Election, (SSE), Constitutional Referendum and the By-elections jointly slated for 8 December 2020.

Building the confidence in the electoral management body's ability to conduct free, fair and transparent elections on 8 December 2020, enhancing citizen's participation in the democratic process and to provide practical information of the legal process in election to reduce the number of complaints especially during the post elections period will form parts of the objectives, the NEC'S Legal Section statement says.

Sensitizing citizens about pursuing non-violent elections and ensuring equitable and increased participation in all aspects of the electoral processes and sustained engagements with the legal practitioners and voters is paramount and an effective mechanism to building an informed democratic society, the Legal Section of NEC statement concludes.

In a related development, the Communications Section of the National Elections Commission will tomorrow, Thursday 22 October 2020 conduct the second in the series of two days 2020 Election Reporting Journalists Courage training focusing on Understanding Campaign Procedures, Offenses, and Expenses and election day news reporting.

Nearly 75 elections reporting journalists from Bong, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Margibi, Maryland and host Nimba County are expected to also participate in the validation of the Code of Conduct for Media practitioners mainly elections reporting journalists, under the sponsorship of the United Nations Development Program, UNDP and collaboration with the Press Union of Liberia, PUL.

