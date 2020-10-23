Liberia: Bong Mines Residents Unaware of Drowning Claim

-As family intensifies protest for 3 missing men

Residents in Bong Mines where three grown up men allegedly hired by funeral home proprietor Moses Ahoussouhe went missing, have told protesting family members that it's a strange news coming from Monrovia that the victims drowned in the St. Paul River in the town, sparking new concerns on the men's whereabouts.

On Tuesday, 20 October, aggrieved members of three separate families and friends representing Robert Blamo, Jr., 29, Siafa Boimah, 33 and Blama protested at the St. Moses Funeral Parlour in Topoe Village demanding the proprietor Moses Ahoussouhe to produce the three men.

According to the spokesperson of the protesters Lovettee Johnson, these men were all motorcycle technicians specialized in heavy duty motor bikes.

According to Lovettee, since Saturday, 15 October, Mr. Ahoussouhe who popularly is called by the name of his funeral home St. Moses, allegedly called the father of the Blamo, Jr., asking the father to allow his son Blamo, Jr. to go to Bomi Hill at the Jungle Gym Diamond Creek to help fix his motorbike.

While preparing for service on Sunday morning, Lovettee Johnson narrates that they were surprised to receive a call informing them that their children got drowned in the river and since then, their bodies are yet to be found.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter says the report received at central from the police investigators in Bong County says a canoe carrying six people allegedly sank in the St. Paul River, adding that three persons survived while the other three remain at large.

The three persons that are at large are said to be the strangers allegedly hired by St. Moses to travel to Bong Mines for the work.

But the daughter of Mr. Robert Blamo, Sr., Robertline Blamo tells the NewDawn that her father and the families of the other missing men were told by community dwellers that the information that a canoe sank in the river in their town was strange news to them.

Robertline explains that the information provided by the residents of Bong Mines prompted a serious protest in the town from the aggrieved families.

According to her, riot police moved to the scene and put everyone indoor, but her father Mr. Blamo and the other aggrieved families are planning to work with the elders and the traditional leaders of the town to find out if there is any possibility that their children might have broken any rule within the town for which could be held.

Robertline concludes that since the missing children's families arrived in Bong Mines, Bong County, they have not seen or heard anything from Mr. Moses Ahoussouhe who had allegedly hired them before they went missing.

She claims that the only information they have gathered from Moses is that he is afraid of unveiling himself to the families because they might want to do harm to him.

On Wednesday, 21 October families of the three missing men intensified protest at the St. Moses Funeral Parlour on the Somalia Drive, demanding their children from Moses Ahoussouhe.

The family of one of the missing men, Siafa Boimah, joined Bloma's family with support from friends and besieged the main road opposite the St. Moses Funeral Home for hours, causing a huge traffic. Officers of the Liberia national Police (LNP) later moved in for the third and put things under control.

Speaking on behalf of missing Siafa's family at the protest scene, Hassan Ryan Kamara tells this paper that their family strongly do not want to believe the many stories coming from Bong Mines, Bong County that a canoe carrying six people sank in the St. Paul River and only the three strangers on board got drowned.

Mr. Kamara explains that prior to the incident, victim Siafa Boimah worked as an electrical technician with a mining company that is in alleged partnership with Moses Ahoussouhe's mining company.

According to him, Moses Ahoussouhe allegedly decided not to use the same protocol in doing business with the mining company, but hired Siafa Boimah as an individual to do some electrical work for him at his diamond creek in Bong Mines.

"When we got the news on Sunday that our brother and his friends got drowned in the river, we contacted our family member who is ranking leader in the society over there," says Kamara. According to Kamara, his brother told the family that he suspects foul play in the matter.

For her part, victim Siafa Boimah's fiancée Zenebu Dukuly narrates that on Wednesday, 14 October, Siafa returned from work and started making a list of electrical materials.

She says Siafa told her that he was going out of town to be back on Friday, 16 October, but she got the news on Sunday that Siafa's phones had been ringing with someone allegedly aborting the calls.

Zenebu laments that she and her three years old daughter have been home alone why worrying and praying that Siafa would return home safely.