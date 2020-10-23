Zimbabwe: Women's Competition Good for Development - Kuchocha

Women's One day and Twenty20 inter-provincial Cricket Competitions will save as a platform to unearth and develop young talent, Zimbabwe Cricket board member Maureen Kuchocha has said.

By Fungayi Munyoro

ZC unveiled the competitions -Women's T20 Cup and Fifty50 Challenge in Harare last week.

Four provincial teams - Eagles, Mountaneers, Rhinos and Tuskers will be fighting for top honours as the competitions gets underway this morning (Friday).

"Women's One day and Twenty20 inter-provincial tournaments will not only help with competitive game time for Zimbabwe International players who are involved but will also serve as a platform to unearth and develop young talent. The tournaments will give a fresh impetus to grow and strengthen women cricket throughout the country, " Kuchocha said.

She also said that the province has been doing very in terms of women cricket.

"We have many ladies playing cricket in Mutare. We have three main clubs- Marymount, West side and Mutare Cricket. Marymount have a vibrant ladies team. We used to have two ladies in the national team- Chipo Tiripano and Pelagia Mujaji but only Tiripano is still in the national team. We need to gear up our play so that we have more ladies in the national team, " she said.

Eagles will host Tuskers at Kwekwe Sports Club while Rhinos will play Mountaneers in Harare in a T20 competition.

Tomorrow (Saturday), Eagles will take on Tuskers in Kwekwe while Rhinos will play host to Mountaineers in Harare in a Fifty50 Challenge.