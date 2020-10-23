Botswana Women Team in Group C

22 October 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Botswana senior women's football team have been drawn in Group C of the 2020 COSAFA Women's Championship.

In a draw conducted on Friday, Botswana was pitted against Zimbabwe and Tanzania. The coach, Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang, said in an interview that it was a fair draw, adding that all the teams were good. She said both their opponents might field their most experienced players, adding that she had selected a team of capable young players and experienced ones.

"We are going there to compete and the draw has helped us, given that now we will plan, knowing who our opponents are," she said.

Zimbabwe freelance journalist, Tatenda Gondo, said she was not expecting much from Group A of South Africa, eSwathini, Comoros and Angola and Group C, given that most of their players had not been active for the past six or seven months.

Gondo said Zimbabwe was likely to field an Under 20 team, because the federation believed that they needed the preparation more than the senior team due to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. She said the group of death would be Group B, which had Zambia, Malawi and Lesotho, and it would be interesting to see the Chawinga sisters of Malawi partner especially against Zambia, who might feature Barbara Banda.

The three players have been active in the Chinese women's super league where Banda won top goal scorer of the league, while Temwa Chawinga won the league with Wuhan.

