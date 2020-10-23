Liberia: Youthful Peace Advocate Urges AU, Ecowas to Engage Ruling, Opposition Parties to Commit to Peaceful Elections Ahead of December Polls

Monrovia — Liberia's youthful peace activist, Moses N. Buwee has called on the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to engage major stakeholders including the ruling and opposition political parties to commit to peaceful elections ahead of the December 8, 2020 polls.

Political activities in the buildup to the senatorial elections have often been marred by violent confrontations between supporters of rivalled candidates, sparking condemnations from several international organizations including the UN, EU, AU and foreign embassies in Liberia.

However, Mr. Buwee said the AU and ECOWAS should go beyond issuing statements and bring together all major stakeholders including political parties, civil society organizations and religious and traditional leaders for a dialogue aimed at committing to peace before, during and after the elections.

"I am concerned about the political violence in the country and call on AU and ECOWAS to dialogue with political parties' leaders, youth leagues' leaders and NEC before December 8, 2020. And the dialogue should invite religious and traditional leaders, International organizations, youth organizations and CSOs for all of them to commit to peace," Buwee urged.

Buwee made, while speaking at a cross section of young people during a round-table dialogue on the role of youths in promoting peaceful elections.

He further stated that, even though the guns are silent, the exchange of words and physical attacks have to propensity to lead the country to its past history, and as such the AU and ECOWAS should speedily intervene.

He also stressed that Liberia's peace should be prioritize by every Liberian including opposition and the ruling party.

Buwee also called on Liberians, especially young people to refrain from violence and create a business-friendly climate that will attract investors create job opportunities for young people.

"I appeal to young people to desist from being used by politicians to carry out violence and hate messages that will carry the country backward. Let's promoted peace and empower ourselves to stand ready for the job market," he said.

Post Views: 3