Liberia: CDC Names National Campaign Committee - Set to Tackle Montserrado With 500 Campaign Managers

Monrovia — The ruling Congress for Democratic Change has set up its campaign team with an approach of re-enforcing its political strength from the grass root, especially in Montserrado County where 500 campaign managers would work along the national campaign committee ahead of the December senatorial elections.

According CDC Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu, "the campaign is largely focused on the party's grassroots base. The CDC is fully structured in the 17 districts; each district has 30 zones and each zone has 45 zonal leaders, led by a chairman. Hence, each zone. Zonal heads are campaign managers of their respective zones in the districts which means Montserrado alone has around 500 campaign managers, which is besides the national campaign committee."

At the national level, the 15 political subdivisions of the country were divided into six subdivisions with each having a regional campaign council presiding over the counties.

"In the end, you will see that CDC has a fully structured, well organized, and a gigantic grassroots-based campaign superstructure that will be an invincible political fortress in December. The quality and impregnability of our campaign fortress is the party's first step to resounding victories in the coming months," Mr. Morlu added.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of the CDC has made the following appointments in completion of its 2020 National Senatorial Campaign Committee:

NATIONAL CAMPAIGN ORGANIZING COMMITTEE

1. Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh National Chairman

2. Mr. Andrew Peters National Campaign Manager

3. Mrs. Piso Saydee-Tarr Media & Communication

5. Mr. Jefferson T. Koijee Operations

4. Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie Policy & Strategy

6. Hon. M. Acarous Gray Official Spokesman

7. Mr. John S. Youboty Treasurer

8. Mr. Randolph C. J. Cooper Finance

9. Mr. Bill Twehway County Coordinator

10. Mr. Urias Goll Planning & Research

11. Mr. Prince Kreplah Auxiliaries /NEC Affairs

12. Madam Famatta Rosler Gender Affairs Coordinator

13. Madam Joanna Peters International Coordination

14. Mr. Janga A. Kowo Head/Campaign Secretariat

15. Mr. Ronald K. Mends-Cole Logistics

16. Mr. Emmanuel T. T. Swen Administration

17. Mr. Musa Konneh Mobilization & Recruitment

18. Rev. Festus Logan Religious Affairs Coord.

19. Mr. Fred Lamadine Member

20. Mr. Edward Goba Member

REGIONAL CAMPAIGN COORDINATING COUNCIL

Region 1 (Montserrado & Margibi)

Prof. D. Ansu Sonii ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Chairman

Chief Cyri Allen ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Co-Chairman

Mr. Lewis Wright ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Operations

Mr. Sekou Kalasco Damaro ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Secretary

Mr. Clarence Wilson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Mr. Patrick Nixon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Tracy Kpehe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Sylvester Kanneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Mrs. Snorte Sherman ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Mercy Pyne ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Kutubu Sheriff ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Region 2 (River Gee & Maryland)

Madam Nora Finda Bundoo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

Mr. Socrates Carlon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Co-Chairman

Mr. Jerome Chelleh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Secretary

Mr. Bolton Dennis ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Anthony Kofadamus Torbor ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Jefferson Tucker ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mrs. Tracy Fallah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Alexander O. Shannon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Emmanuel Kyne Robertson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Ms. Sekina Baylor ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Region 3 (Grand Gedeh, Nimba & Lofa)

Mr. Moses Y. Kollie ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman

Mr. Madison Gwion ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman

Mr. J. Emmanuel Potter ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary

Hon. Alex Grant ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Morris Siryon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Mr. Nelson Korquoi ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Mr. Wolobah Kollie ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Mark Goletuo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Mr. Kollie Kamara ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Region 4 (Grand Bassa, Rivercess & Bong)

Mr. Garbla V. Williams ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

Mr. Sidiki Fofana ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Co-Chairman

Mr. Janjay Baikpeh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary

Mr. Maxwell Vah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Mr. Augustus J. Flomo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Wilson Dumoe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Mitchell Karngar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Atty. John Blackie ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. George S. Mulbah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Henry S. Clarke ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Region 5 (Grand Kru & Sinoe)

Hon. Crayton Duncan ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman

Mr. Wesseh Blamo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Co-Chairman

Mr. Furcas Wilson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Secretary

Mr. Chris Quarthy ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Madam Mary Sarnyenneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Ford Sneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. James Nagbe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Mr. Patrick Wiah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. James Komonteh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Region 6 (Bomi, Gbarpolu & Grand Capemount)

Prof. Duannah Kamara ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

Mr. Eric Kpayea ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Co-Chairman

Mr. Aaron Vincent ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Secretary

Mr. Adama Robinson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Thomas G. Goba, Sr. ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Mr. Esiaka Sheriff ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

COUNTY CAMPAIGN STRUCTURE

Bong

1. Hon. Marvin Cole ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

2. George S. Mulbah

3. Mary Q. Johnson

4. Mark Cooper

5. Thomas Plauto

6. Henry S. Clarke

7. Mark Cooper

Bomi

1. Mr. Alfred B. S. Zinnah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

2. Thomas G. Goba, Sr.

3. Cyrus Kamara

Gbarpolu

1. Mr. Zinnah Norman ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Chairman

2. Ballah Hubbard

Grand Gedeh

1. Mr. Kai Farley ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

Grand Capemount

1. Millias Sheriff ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman

2. Boakai A. Cooper

3. Jackson Fahnbulleh

Maryland

1. Mr. Otis Blay ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Chairman

2. Jefferson Turker

3. Alexander O. Shannon

4. Shardrick G. B. Gboeh

5. Bolton Dennis

Sinoe

1. Lee Nagbe Chea ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman

Margibi

Daddy S. Gibson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Campaign Chairman

Roy Brown ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Deputy Campaign Chairman

Leroy Dorwazea ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Campaign Manager

Roy Brown ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Recruitment & Mobilization

Mc Hilary Snow ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Campaign Operations

Dominic Kwemee ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chair on Strategy and Planning

Lofa

Mr. William Tamba Kamba ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

J Allison Barco ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Kollie Kamara Kormasah Akoi

Grand Kru

Hon. Fonati Koffa ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

Grand Bassa

Hon. Matthew Joe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman

Obadiah Chilligar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

Rivercess

Mr. Bismarck Karbiah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman

Mr. Steve T. Joe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Campaign Manager

Mr. Matthew Walley ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Deputy Campaign Manager

Mr. Fahn Dehgar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary

Mr. Sally T. Randolph ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Campaign Spokesman

Mr. Solomon T. Peters ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman, Mobilization

Mr. J. Wellington Boyah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Financial Secretary

Mr. McSimon P. Garvlehn ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Treasurer

Mr. Sumulu David ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman, Press & Propaganda

Nathaniel Johns ... ..... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Member

Benjamin Gee ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Abraham Lamin ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

River Gee

Mr. Oliver Swen ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..... ... . Chairman

Nimba

Dopoe G. Menkazon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..... ... . Chairman

Roland Duo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Jesse Gbehyanue ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Aton G.W. Jackson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

The National Campaign Management Committee will be assisted by an Advisory Board comprising the following persons.

Advisory Board

Charles Gibson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chair

Steve Luogun ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Co-Chair

Sen. Richard Devine ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Chris McBorough ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..... ... ... ... ... Member

Alfred S. Gibson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... ... ... .. Member

Getrude Tellewoyan ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

CAMPAIGN SUB-COMMITTEES

Mobilization

Soko Wiles Chairman

Raymond Robert Administration

Clarence Wilson Operations

Joy Chichi Onos Secretary

Mercy Pyne Member

Fatumata Niebi Bah Member

Jemaima Dassen Member

Prince Blojay Member

Daniel C Hayes Member

Maxwell Powson Member

Mayango Jallah Member

Haji A Nyei Member

Sekou Dukuly Member

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Edris Bility Chairman

Paulita CC Wie Co-Chairman

Mamina Carr Secretary

Emma Glasco Member

Joseph Bozee Wisseh Member

Ronald Dobayou II Member

Jairus Harris Member

Tarnue Mawolo Bongolee Member

Tracy Kpehe Member

10. Mohammed K Jalloh Member

11. Siaka Sheriff Member

12. Allen James Member

MEDIA & COMMUNICATION

Anderson S. Chea Chairman

Alvin C. Wesseh Operations

Wilfred Bangura Secretary

Abdul Kanneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member

Manmensie Kaba Member

Nathan Kpao Member

James Johnson Member

Garmondeh Clinton Member

Hassan Newland Member

Rudolph Ben Tamba Member

Kwame O. Weeks Member

Boima JV Boima Member

Henry D. Johnson Member

Prince Kaba Momolu Member

Gaiyezhon Abba Davies ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

OUTREACH & PROPAGANDA

1. Gabriel Nyekan Chairman

2. Cain Prince Andrews Co-Chairman

3. Steve Gaye Secretary

4. Faluku Freeman Secretary

5. Samuel Worzie Member

6. Ivor Moore Member

7. James N.N Fallah Member

8. Workteh S. Nyernie Member

9. Samuel F. McGill Member

10. Fatu Swarray Member

11. James Crayton Member

12. Jerome Danguah Member

13. Stephen S. Moore Member

14. Emmanuel Gontee Member

15. Kolu T. Sumo Member

16. Opee Oneeo Johnson Member

17. Solomon Blayee Member

18. Wen Sailey Member

CYBER & SOCIAL MEDIA

1. Jusuf Bility Chairman

2. Aloysius Howe Co-Chairman

3. Charles MacArthur D. Gull Secretary

4. Amara Kanneh Member

5. Patience Davies Member

6. Sekina Baylor Member

7. Moses Toby Member

8. Esiaka Sherrif Member

9. Jestino S. Gaye Member

10. Eriah Gbah Member

11. Jerome Saydee Member

12. Augusta Richards Member

13. Amos Swaray Member

14. Titus Nyanfor Browne Member

15. Yaya V. Sesay Member

16. Theornyen Sowee Member

17. A. Mohammed A. Foboi Member

18. Alpha Gray Member

19. Varney Dunor Member

20. S. Wellington Koffa Member

21. Aboyomi Taplah Santi Member

22. Christian Nyanti Member

23. Alston Wolo Member

24. Faith Joyce Dennis

WAYS, MEANS & FINANCE

Darius J. Kollie Chairman

Joel Williamson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Co-Chair

Augustine Manoballah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary

Kotati Karngar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Ruth Baryogar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

McCarvent Levi Madison ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member

Samdolo Jacobson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Member

Charles Gono

Manyango Arku

Montserrado

1. Sen. Saah H. Joseph Chairman

2. Alexander Saylee Co-Chairman

3. Peter Blemah Operations

4. Tugbeh c Tugbeh Planning & Strategy

5. Stanley Zahn Mobilization

6. Benedict Kolubah Logistics Coordinator

7. Augustine S. Tamba Logistics

8 Nora Wreh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member

9. Charlyne A. Taylor Member

10. Larence George Member

11. Mark Keshen Member

12. George Mbakelleh Member

13. Amelia Garnett Member

14. Alice Yarbah Member

15. Nancy Yollah Member

16. Elizabeth Sambolah Member

17. Cytarus Dahn Member

18. Bobby Whitefield Member

19. Petty Traders Association Member

20. Street Vendors Association Member

21. Pen-Pen Riders Association Member

22. First-Time Voters Member

23. Eric Jusu Member

24. John M. Gray Member

25. Peter Blemah Sterling committee

26. Salia o Kamara. Sterling committee

27. Augustine F Tamba. Logistic

28. Ernest Sharpe Publicity committee / Media

29. Eric Vaye. Sterling committee Planning & Strategy

30. Urias Goll. Publicity Committee / Media committee.

31. Benedict Kolubah. Planning & Strategy Logistics

32. Stephen Kolubah. Logistics

33. Stanley Zahn Mobilizations

34. Rufus Paye. Entertaining committee