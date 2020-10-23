Liberia: CDC Names National Campaign Committee - Set to Tackle Montserrado With 500 Campaign Managers

Monrovia — The ruling Congress for Democratic Change has set up its campaign team with an approach of re-enforcing its political strength from the grass root, especially in Montserrado County where 500 campaign managers would work along the national campaign committee ahead of the December senatorial elections.
According CDC Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu, "the campaign is largely focused on the party's grassroots base. The CDC is fully structured in the 17 districts; each district has 30 zones and each zone has 45 zonal leaders, led by a chairman. Hence, each zone. Zonal heads are campaign managers of their respective zones in the districts which means Montserrado alone has around 500 campaign managers, which is besides the national campaign committee."
At the national level, the 15 political subdivisions of the country were divided into six subdivisions with each having a regional campaign council presiding over the counties.
"In the end, you will see that CDC has a fully structured, well organized, and a gigantic grassroots-based campaign superstructure that will be an invincible political fortress in December. The quality and impregnability of our campaign fortress is the party's first step to resounding victories in the coming months," Mr. Morlu added.
Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee of the CDC has made the following appointments in completion of its 2020 National Senatorial Campaign Committee:
NATIONAL CAMPAIGN ORGANIZING COMMITTEE
1. Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh National Chairman
2. Mr. Andrew Peters National Campaign Manager
3. Mrs. Piso Saydee-Tarr Media & Communication
5. Mr. Jefferson T. Koijee Operations
4. Dr. Samora P. Z. Wolokolie Policy & Strategy
6. Hon. M. Acarous Gray Official Spokesman
7. Mr. John S. Youboty Treasurer
8. Mr. Randolph C. J. Cooper Finance
9. Mr. Bill Twehway County Coordinator
10. Mr. Urias Goll Planning & Research
11. Mr. Prince Kreplah Auxiliaries /NEC Affairs
12. Madam Famatta Rosler Gender Affairs Coordinator
13. Madam Joanna Peters International Coordination
14. Mr. Janga A. Kowo Head/Campaign Secretariat
15. Mr. Ronald K. Mends-Cole Logistics
16. Mr. Emmanuel T. T. Swen Administration
17. Mr. Musa Konneh Mobilization & Recruitment
18. Rev. Festus Logan Religious Affairs Coord.
19. Mr. Fred Lamadine Member
20. Mr. Edward Goba Member
REGIONAL CAMPAIGN COORDINATING COUNCIL
Region 1 (Montserrado & Margibi)
Prof. D. Ansu Sonii ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Chairman
Chief Cyri Allen ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Co-Chairman
Mr. Lewis Wright ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Operations
Mr. Sekou Kalasco Damaro ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Secretary
Mr. Clarence Wilson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Mr. Patrick Nixon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Tracy Kpehe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Sylvester Kanneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Mrs. Snorte Sherman ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Mercy Pyne ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Kutubu Sheriff ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Region 2 (River Gee & Maryland)
Madam Nora Finda Bundoo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
Mr. Socrates Carlon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Co-Chairman
Mr. Jerome Chelleh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Secretary
Mr. Bolton Dennis ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Anthony Kofadamus Torbor ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Jefferson Tucker ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mrs. Tracy Fallah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Alexander O. Shannon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Emmanuel Kyne Robertson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Ms. Sekina Baylor ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Region 3 (Grand Gedeh, Nimba & Lofa)
Mr. Moses Y. Kollie ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman
Mr. Madison Gwion ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman
Mr. J. Emmanuel Potter ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary
Hon. Alex Grant ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Morris Siryon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Mr. Nelson Korquoi ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Mr. Wolobah Kollie ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Mark Goletuo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Mr. Kollie Kamara ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Region 4 (Grand Bassa, Rivercess & Bong)
Mr. Garbla V. Williams ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
Mr. Sidiki Fofana ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Co-Chairman
Mr. Janjay Baikpeh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary
Mr. Maxwell Vah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Mr. Augustus J. Flomo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Wilson Dumoe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Mitchell Karngar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Atty. John Blackie ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. George S. Mulbah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Henry S. Clarke ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Region 5 (Grand Kru & Sinoe)
Hon. Crayton Duncan ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman
Mr. Wesseh Blamo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Co-Chairman
Mr. Furcas Wilson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Secretary
Mr. Chris Quarthy ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Madam Mary Sarnyenneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Ford Sneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. James Nagbe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Mr. Patrick Wiah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. James Komonteh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Region 6 (Bomi, Gbarpolu & Grand Capemount)
Prof. Duannah Kamara ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
Mr. Eric Kpayea ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Co-Chairman
Mr. Aaron Vincent ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Secretary
Mr. Adama Robinson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Thomas G. Goba, Sr. ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Mr. Esiaka Sheriff ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
COUNTY CAMPAIGN STRUCTURE
Bong
1. Hon. Marvin Cole ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
2. George S. Mulbah
3. Mary Q. Johnson
4. Mark Cooper
5. Thomas Plauto
6. Henry S. Clarke
7. Mark Cooper
Bomi
1. Mr. Alfred B. S. Zinnah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
2. Thomas G. Goba, Sr.
3. Cyrus Kamara
Gbarpolu
1. Mr. Zinnah Norman ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Chairman
2. Ballah Hubbard
Grand Gedeh
1. Mr. Kai Farley ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
Grand Capemount
1. Millias Sheriff ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman
2. Boakai A. Cooper
3. Jackson Fahnbulleh
Maryland
1. Mr. Otis Blay ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Chairman
2. Jefferson Turker
3. Alexander O. Shannon
4. Shardrick G. B. Gboeh
5. Bolton Dennis
Sinoe
1. Lee Nagbe Chea ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman
Margibi
Daddy S. Gibson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Campaign Chairman
Roy Brown ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Deputy Campaign Chairman
Leroy Dorwazea ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Campaign Manager
Roy Brown ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Recruitment & Mobilization
Mc Hilary Snow ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Campaign Operations
Dominic Kwemee ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chair on Strategy and Planning
Lofa
Mr. William Tamba Kamba ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
J Allison Barco ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Kollie Kamara Kormasah Akoi
Grand Kru
Hon. Fonati Koffa ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
Grand Bassa
Hon. Matthew Joe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman
Obadiah Chilligar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
Rivercess
Mr. Bismarck Karbiah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Chairman
Mr. Steve T. Joe ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Campaign Manager
Mr. Matthew Walley ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Deputy Campaign Manager
Mr. Fahn Dehgar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary
Mr. Sally T. Randolph ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Campaign Spokesman
Mr. Solomon T. Peters ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman, Mobilization
Mr. J. Wellington Boyah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Financial Secretary
Mr. McSimon P. Garvlehn ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Treasurer
Mr. Sumulu David ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chairman, Press & Propaganda
Nathaniel Johns ... ..... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Member
Benjamin Gee ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Abraham Lamin ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
River Gee
Mr. Oliver Swen ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..... ... . Chairman
Nimba
Dopoe G. Menkazon ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..... ... . Chairman
Roland Duo ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Jesse Gbehyanue ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Aton G.W. Jackson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
The National Campaign Management Committee will be assisted by an Advisory Board comprising the following persons.
Advisory Board
Charles Gibson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Chair
Steve Luogun ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Co-Chair
Sen. Richard Devine ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Chris McBorough ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ..... ... ... ... ... Member
Alfred S. Gibson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... ... ... .. Member
Getrude Tellewoyan ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
CAMPAIGN SUB-COMMITTEES
Mobilization
Soko Wiles Chairman
Raymond Robert Administration
Clarence Wilson Operations
Joy Chichi Onos Secretary
Mercy Pyne Member
Fatumata Niebi Bah Member
Jemaima Dassen Member
Prince Blojay Member
Daniel C Hayes Member
Maxwell Powson Member
Mayango Jallah Member
Haji A Nyei Member
Sekou Dukuly Member
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS
Edris Bility Chairman
Paulita CC Wie Co-Chairman
Mamina Carr Secretary
Emma Glasco Member
Joseph Bozee Wisseh Member
Ronald Dobayou II Member
Jairus Harris Member
Tarnue Mawolo Bongolee Member
Tracy Kpehe Member
10. Mohammed K Jalloh Member
11. Siaka Sheriff Member
12. Allen James Member
MEDIA & COMMUNICATION
Anderson S. Chea Chairman
Alvin C. Wesseh Operations
Wilfred Bangura Secretary
Abdul Kanneh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Member
Manmensie Kaba Member
Nathan Kpao Member
James Johnson Member
Garmondeh Clinton Member
Hassan Newland Member
Rudolph Ben Tamba Member
Kwame O. Weeks Member
Boima JV Boima Member
Henry D. Johnson Member
Prince Kaba Momolu Member
Gaiyezhon Abba Davies ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
OUTREACH & PROPAGANDA
1. Gabriel Nyekan Chairman
2. Cain Prince Andrews Co-Chairman
3. Steve Gaye Secretary
4. Faluku Freeman Secretary
5. Samuel Worzie Member
6. Ivor Moore Member
7. James N.N Fallah Member
8. Workteh S. Nyernie Member
9. Samuel F. McGill Member
10. Fatu Swarray Member
11. James Crayton Member
12. Jerome Danguah Member
13. Stephen S. Moore Member
14. Emmanuel Gontee Member
15. Kolu T. Sumo Member
16. Opee Oneeo Johnson Member
17. Solomon Blayee Member
18. Wen Sailey Member
CYBER & SOCIAL MEDIA
1. Jusuf Bility Chairman
2. Aloysius Howe Co-Chairman
3. Charles MacArthur D. Gull Secretary
4. Amara Kanneh Member
5. Patience Davies Member
6. Sekina Baylor Member
7. Moses Toby Member
8. Esiaka Sherrif Member
9. Jestino S. Gaye Member
10. Eriah Gbah Member
11. Jerome Saydee Member
12. Augusta Richards Member
13. Amos Swaray Member
14. Titus Nyanfor Browne Member
15. Yaya V. Sesay Member
16. Theornyen Sowee Member
17. A. Mohammed A. Foboi Member
18. Alpha Gray Member
19. Varney Dunor Member
20. S. Wellington Koffa Member
21. Aboyomi Taplah Santi Member
22. Christian Nyanti Member
23. Alston Wolo Member
24. Faith Joyce Dennis
WAYS, MEANS & FINANCE
Darius J. Kollie Chairman
Joel Williamson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Co-Chair
Augustine Manoballah ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .. Secretary
Kotati Karngar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Ruth Baryogar ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
McCarvent Levi Madison ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Member
Samdolo Jacobson ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... .... Member
Charles Gono
Manyango Arku
Montserrado
1. Sen. Saah H. Joseph Chairman
2. Alexander Saylee Co-Chairman
3. Peter Blemah Operations
4. Tugbeh c Tugbeh Planning & Strategy
5. Stanley Zahn Mobilization
6. Benedict Kolubah Logistics Coordinator
7. Augustine S. Tamba Logistics
8 Nora Wreh ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . Member
9. Charlyne A. Taylor Member
10. Larence George Member
11. Mark Keshen Member
12. George Mbakelleh Member
13. Amelia Garnett Member
14. Alice Yarbah Member
15. Nancy Yollah Member
16. Elizabeth Sambolah Member
17. Cytarus Dahn Member
18. Bobby Whitefield Member
19. Petty Traders Association Member
20. Street Vendors Association Member
21. Pen-Pen Riders Association Member
22. First-Time Voters Member
23. Eric Jusu Member
24. John M. Gray Member
25. Peter Blemah Sterling committee
26. Salia o Kamara. Sterling committee
27. Augustine F Tamba. Logistic
28. Ernest Sharpe Publicity committee / Media
29. Eric Vaye. Sterling committee Planning & Strategy
30. Urias Goll. Publicity Committee / Media committee.
31. Benedict Kolubah. Planning & Strategy Logistics
32. Stephen Kolubah. Logistics
33. Stanley Zahn Mobilizations
34. Rufus Paye. Entertaining committee