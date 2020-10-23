Liberia: Former Paynesville City Mayor Cyvette Gibson to Contest Montserrado District 9 By-Election

Monrovia — Cyvette Gibson, the former Paynesville City Mayor has entered the Montserrado County District#9 Representative race to replace Munah Pelham-Youngblood, the fallen Lawmaker who died July 8, 2020.

Madam Gibson served with distinction at the Monrovia City Corporation as senior staff under former City Mayor Mary Broh for three years before moving over to the Paynesville City Corporation as City Mayor. She served as City Mayor until the end of former President Sirleaf' administration.

There, at the Paynesville City, Madam Gibson was referred to by many as a developmental Mayor. She took on several development projects at Liberia's biggest and most populated city before turning over to the present City Mayor Belcher Taylor on January 31, 2018.

Madam Gibson disclosed during her first interaction with the media after she was certified by the National Election (NEC) to contest in the upcoming Montserrado County District#9 Representative bid-election that she is the right person to make Montserrado County District#9 an "unwavering district".

The Montserrado County District#9 Representative Candidate who is contesting as an independent candidate says based on her engagements across Montserrado County District#9, the need and desire for experience, passion, and committed leadership cannot be overemphasized.

"Your request for sanitation, women empowerment, youths' employment, access to affordable and quality education, and infrastructure development resonate well with me," Madam Gibson said.

She added: "Our engagements across the length and breadth of District#9 has furthere arouse the need and desire for a leader with experience, passion, and commitment."

According to the Montserrado County District#9 Representative Candidate, the rebranding of the Paynesville City Corporation during her tenure has put her in the best position to serve the people of Montserrado County District#9.

"My tenure at the Monrovia City Corporation and the Paynesville City Corporation has prepared me for this quest," she said.

"As I sit on this mat and use the bottom of approach to change our district, I can assure you that with our collaboration and my commitment to district#9, we shall be an unwavering district," she added.

When asked whether she (Madam Gibson) will complete the projects left behind by the late Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood when elected she says, "If those projects are important to the residents, those projects will be completed."