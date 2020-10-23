Liberia: CDC Chairman Speaks On Talk Show Host T-Max Jlateh Allegations of Being Pursued By Agents of Ruling Party

Monrovia — Mr. Mulbah Morlu, Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), says the assertion by Mr. T-Max Jlateh, host of the 50-50 morning talk show on Sky FM appears to him as a dream because, according to him in reality those impressions are far from the truth.

In a press conference Wednesday where he announced the provisional list of members of the CDC nationwide campaign team, he described President George Weah as a Peaceful man that could be compare to none.

"I have never seen a man in my life that is peaceful as George Weah. To even suggest that it is possible that the government structure that he has will support the death of a fly in my view is an unjust allegation that cannot be justified.

"This government will never be responsible for killing a fly. You can insult the President for the next 10 years you will not be hunted or targeted whether you love us or not, you will be protected by the law the police and judiciary.

"Big Brother T-max you have no cause to worry the impression that you are not safe is not just true you can sleep in the street and government will protect you. Even though after the war things can happen we have no control over by but as a government we will never ever be responsible for the loss of life."

In a complaint dated October 11, 2020 sent to the Press Union of Liberia, Mr. Jlateh stated that his life was being threatened as a result of his critical commentaries on societal ills during the rule of the CDC led Government.

"Of late, I and my family have received dozens of death threats mostly from loyalists of this government and pro-Weah zealots, I hold the Weah-led Government fully responsible for these visible threats against my life, this government will account if anything happens to me and any of my family".

The Sky FM Talk Show host explained that he has observed being under surveillance and being followed by some unidentified vehicles on several drives in and outside Monrovia and noted that these actions by supposed uncover agents have badly restrained his movement and sent shockwaves through the heads of his family of his family members and co-workers with potential danger to his life and feeling.

CDC has zero tolerance for violence

The CDC chairman also used the platform to warn members and supporters of the CDC that anyone caught in violent act would be punish in accordance with the law. He further warned them to stay out of areas that could be violence pron.

He promised that anyone caught in violence during the pending campaign process will be dealt with in accordance with the law. "Any CDCian that gets involved in violence will have themselves to blame because the Party will act.

"We didn't relent to suspend a county chairman in Bong County who was involve in disturbing a meeting. Anytime any tragic indiscipline behavior is projected by any member regardless of your status or age we must understand that it is a natural responsibility to maintain peace and stability.

"Whatever goes wrong as Liberian you have the most loss it does not matter which party you come from. Also, as a government political institution you cannot break your own house down. If people throw stones don't return the favor walk away."