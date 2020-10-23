Somalia: DPM Meets Ugandan President, Discuss Bilateral Relations

Deputy Prime Minister of the federal government of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Guled and First Lady Seynab Abdi Maalim on Wednesday met with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The meeting, which took place at the Ugandan Presidential Palace and discussed the enhancement of the two countries' bilateral relations.

"First lady and I arrived in Kampala today and had a great meeting with H.E. President Museveni regarding the enhancement of our two countries' bilateral relations. Tomorrow We shall commission the opening of Atika Sugar Factory, a testament to Somali's entrepreneurial skills," Mahdi Mohamed Guleid tweeted.

The meeting was attended by a delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia, who are in Kampala for the opening of the of Atika Sugar Factory which is owned by a Somali businesswoman.