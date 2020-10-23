Malawi: College of Medicine Applauded for Their Efforts in Fighting Covid-19

Lilongwe — Government has applauded College of Medicine (COM) for being instrumental in the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponda said this Thursday during the official launch of a two day COM Covid-19 Research Dissemination Virtual Conference under the theme "A multi-disciplinary response to Covid-19 pandemic" at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

She said COM was the first institution to come out to test Covid-19 cases and advised government to develop preventive measures to the pandemic.

Chiponda added that the past 10 months, the country has seen massive utilization of masks, gloves and personal protective equipments in various institutions and individuals as a means to fight the Covid-19.

The Minister said the conference would respond to the current need to rise from the pangs of Covid-19 which has hit the country so hard.

"We are hoping that discussions from the conference will significantly contribute and inform the masses on containing and combating the pandemic," she said.

Chiponda added that the conference would provide an opportunity to Malawi to narrate its story to the world pertaining to the country's unique experiences in as far as pandemic was concerned.

"We have dedicated researchers in the country who have not rested in the past 10 months but were running up and down seeking answers and solutions to combat this pandemic," she pointed out.

COM Principal, Dr Mwapatsa Mipando said COM has been very responsive to the issue of Covid-19 from the on set

He said before the country was declares natural disaster due to Covid-19, COM had already formed a working committee for COM Covid-19 to handle related alongside supporting committees at the institution.

Mipando said COM provides evidence base finding so that they country should be able to come up with right decision in handling Covid-19 issues on the ground.

"We are conducting a lot of researches to help the country in the fight against Covid-19. We will disseminate some of our findings during this conference and this will form the basis on how we will move forward with our research findings for coming researches," he explained.

He thanked Ministry of Health, Malawi Liverpool Trust, John Hopkins, World Health Organization (WHO), MHUB and First Capital Banks for supporting COM in their research work with their financial and technical services.

United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Malawi, Chief Health, Dr Tedla Damte said UNICEF was working to mitigate the impact of the virus on the country's population, children's survival, health, well being and education: and in stopping the spread of the virus.

He said since March 2020, UNICEF partnered with UK and Irish governments for about US$ 10 million to provide Covid response support to 23 districts in the country.

Damte added that UNICEF supported government in procurement of Covid supplies for over US$ 12 million financed by World Bank, Health Services Joint Fund (HSJF) and GAVI Alliance.