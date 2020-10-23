Sudan: Wali of East Darfur Discusses Issues of El Dein University

El- Dein — Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Dr Mohamed Issa Elaio met in his office a delegation of El-Dein University led by the University Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr Al Sadiq Abdulla.

The discussed a host of issues of concern to the El-Dein University in addition to role of the University in the community.

The Wali stressed importance that El-Dein University to play key role in heightening values of tolerance, promoting peace culture and building the community s for effecting the real aspired change.

The Vice-Chancellor of the El-Dein University , Dr Al-Sadiq Abdulla has underlined that the university is witnessing stability at all its faculties and read for examinations of seven of its faculties.

Dr Al Sadiq invited the Wali as well as the Chairman the University's Board of Directors, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Daglo to visit to the university within the upcoming months.