Kenya: Shock as South Sudanese Diplomat Collapses, Dies in Nairobi Bank

23 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

South Sudan ambassador to Eritrea Michael Nyang on Thursday collapsed and died inside Kenya Commercial Bank's Moi Avenue Advantage Centre at Kencom building in Nairobi.

The diplomat was on a mission to withdraw some cash before developing complications. He died on the spot.

Efforts by medics on call by the bank to resuscitate him did not bear fruits as the ambassador lost his life some minutes to 1pm.

South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya Chol Ajongo confirmed the death but refused to divulge more details until the family of the diplomat is made aware of the incident.

"I can confirm that we have lost one of our colleagues. He died this afternoon in Nairobi. I cannot share any further information for now until we inform the family and a postmortem is done," Mr Ajongo told the Nation.

Nairobi Police Commander Rashid Yakub confirmed the death of the diplomat, saying the ambassador went to withdraw money from the VIP section of the bank before developing health complications.

"He went to withdraw money but he told the teller that he was not feeling well before he collapsed. Doctors tried to attend to him but he unfortunately passed on at around 12.30pm," said Mr Yakub, adding that samples have been taken for Covid-19 testing, though the doctors suspect a heart attack.

The diplomat's family stays in Kenya and a worker at the bank, who spoke to the Nation said he was a regular customer.

The body later left aboard a Lee Funeral Home hearse some minutes to 4pm accompanied by his family and a driver.

Later, the entrance used by the diplomat was fumigated by a health officer who arrived at the bank in full Covid-19 protective gear. A statement by Kenya Commercial Bank said they will temporarily close the banking hall and Advantage Centre where the diplomat died.

"We regret to confirm that a customer at our KCB Advantage Branch, Moi Avenue, Nairobi collapsed and died this afternoon during a visit to the branch. The incidence was reported to the police and they took over the matter. We condole with the family during this difficult time," read the statement in part.

"We encourage our customers to visit our other Advantage Centres or use alternative banking touchpoints such as cash recyclers, ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines, Mobi, KCB Mpesa, Vooma and Internet Banking," the statement went on to say.

