Cameroon: Big G Baba Against Skin Depigmentation

He spits fire in his recent hit titled "Njansang" whose video was released October 11, 2020.

The fight against skin depigmentation is gaining grounds in the country with artists joining the race. This is the case of Cameroonian pidgin rapper Big G Baba in his music video released October 11, 2020. The music talks about ladies who use skin bleaching products to become fairer in complexion. The artist regrets that the products used are not always the best leading to catastrophic outcomes like making the face white and the legs dark. With the refrain "Shine for face, black for foot... " Big G shames women who are not comfortable with their natural skin colours. The music video recounts the story of a man who is carried away by the fairness of lady's face in the night but is shocked in the morning when he wakes up to realise that her legs were as dark as charcoal. He jumps from bed and vamooses in to thin air. The lady tries to hold him back but his despair controlled his steps. The video directed by Adrenaline as of October 19, 2020 already had over 25,759 views on Youtube. It has as well been one of the most trending and talked video on most Cameroonian Blogs. "Njansang" is part of Big G's recently released Extended Play (EP) titled "Programming". Talking to Cameroon Tribune, Big G says, "Njansang is just too deep. I want to make people understand that skin bleaching is abusing human nature. "Black is beautiful," he further underlines.

Big G Baba with real names being Mabo Gregory hails from Bambili, North West Region of the country but was born in Kumba, South West Region. He signed a record deal with Dakwas Entertainment in 2016 and released his debut studio single "Toridey" that same year. Big G Baba released one studio album "My True Story" back in 2013, in collaboration with some successful artists in the country such as Blaise B, Daphne, Mel B Akwen, Salatiel, Annie Azouer, Andy and an Extended Playlist (EP), which dropped this September in an effort to keep the spirit of Cameroon Hip-Hop & Street Reality Vibes alive. He has hit the Cameroon music landscape with songs such as "Tori Dey", "Solution Dey" "Problem Dey" "Confusion", amongst several others.