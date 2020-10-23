Cameroon: CWF Bonamoussadi Admits Eight New Members

The women have been dedicated with a call to serve the lord with joy.

Some eight new members have been admitted into the Christian Women Fellowship -movements in Presbyterian Church Bonamoussadi. The dedication ceremony that took place on Sunday 11 of October at the church premises was officiated by the parish pastor of PC Bonamoussadi Rev. Ayuk Jones. The eight new members who were admitted after close to two years of mentorship were called upon to shine the light of God where ever they go to.

Preaching from the gospel of Luke 17: 11-19, the officiating pastor, Rev. Ayuk Jones, peg his sermon on the theme: "Ungrateful majority", in which he called on Christians to always come back to God in appreciation. He urged Christians of the church not to be amongst the nine lepers in the Bible who were healed and never turned back to Jesus to say "thank you". Becoming a CWF member, he went on is not about wearing the uniform but about the change of behavior and attitude. He asked the new members to reflect Christ and transform their communities.

The CWF Bonamoussadi group president Abane Doris Ebote said the first batch was dedicated in 1985 and this 35th batch was named "the batch of new beginning". She added that with the Covid-19 outbreak it was not easy mentoring the women. She congratulated the women for their steadfastness and urged them to be true ambassadors of the CWF in their different communities. She thanked the parish pastor and Christians of PC Bonamoussadi for their support.

Through songs, dance and memory verses the newly dedicated members showcased their commitment to God. They equally promised to keep to the rules of the CWF, the church and to be true followers of Christ.