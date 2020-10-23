Ghana: Our Campaigns Should Not Be Characterised By Disorderliness - Opoku-Agyemang

22 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Presidential Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged for calm in the campaign activities of parties contesting the December 7, elections.

"Our activities should not be characterized by violence and disorderliness since we are not at war with each other so let us not spill blood over our political differences, but think of the overall interest of the citizenry, stability, growth and development of the nation," she admonished.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the call when she paid a courtesy call on Barima Osei Hwedie II, Chief of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, as part of her campaign tour to interact with traditional authorities, traders, students, women groups, the youth and the university community.

She is on a six-day working visit to solicit votes for the party in Ashanti, where the NDC has three of the 47 constituencies - Asawase, Ejura-Sekyedumase and Sekyere Afram Plains.

The campaign tour also saw Prof Opoku-Agyemang pay a courtesy call on the Chief of Sekyedumase, Nana Antwi Boasiako II, and Nana Apau Wiafe Ababio Sanwansa, Chief of Hemang, where she outlined the party's vision to the traditional authorities and people.

She noted that "politics is about addressing the needs and helping to uplift the quality of life of the Ghanaian and leadership has a responsibility to always ensure that the contest of ideas did not in any way result in chaos."

Barima Hwedie lauded the NDC running mate for her humility and asked political parties to address issues in their campaign rallies.

The NDC garnered 503,497 votes, representing 23.32 per cent of the total ballots cast in the presidential race of the 2016 general election and it is campaigning in this year's elections with the hope to win more seats to further strengthen the party's presence in Parliament. -GNA

