Cameroon Business Forum - 2020 Session Holds in Yaounde Today

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute will preside at the session that will take place at the Prime Minister Office today, October 22, 2020.

The 11th session of the Cameroon Business Forum which is the main forum for dialogue between the State and the private sector will take place at the auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. this Thursday, October 22, 2020. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will preside at the session that will take place on the theme, "COVID-19: Proofing the business environment."

The 2020 session of the Cameroon Business Forum is taking place under the particular context marked by the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic that has imposed restrictive measures to be respected by all in order to contain the spread of the killer virus. Information from the Prime Minister's Office indicate that contrary to previous sessions that used to bring together more than 200 participants, the 2020 edition will bring together only 50 participants, 35 from the private sector and 15 from the public sector. Also contrary to the previous sessions that have often taken place in Cameroon's economic capital, Douala, the present edition will take place in the political capital Yaounde.

The previous sessions of the Cameroon Business Forum usually ended up with recommendations on improving the business environment in the country in order to attract more local and foreign investors. However, the participants in the 2020 session of the Cameroon Business Forum will more importantly brainstorm and propose measures to enable the economy bounce back after having been seriously hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the holding of the forum, government and the different strata of the private sector had been meeting to explore ways of mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the country's economic and social life. The meetings started on the morrow of March 17, 2020 when the government imposed restrictive measures that had to be respected as part of the response strategy against COVID-19. After Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute had sector consultations with different private sector actors, government adopted measures to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

The Head of State, President Paul Biya in a special message to the nation on May 19, 2020 on the eve of the 48th edition of the National Day celebration on May 20, talking about the measures to rescue the economy said, "The aim was basically to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on the national economy and the life of the most fragile households. The encouraging lessons learnt from our COVID-19 response strategy enabled us to take relief and support measures for the economic sectors and persons most affected by the pandemic." The measures were intended to ease social life and the movement of persons, suspend the payment of some taxes, dues and contributions, support ailing businesses; and increase the amount of family allowances and some retirement benefits. Government and the private sector will use today's forum to evaluate how far the measures have helped to relief the economy and propose other ways of getting out of the COVID-19 and putting back the economy on its rails.