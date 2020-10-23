Sudan: EU High Representative Phones Hamdouk, Reconfirms Support to Sudan

22 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has said he spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to discuss the recent important decision to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The Prime Minister said in a statement he published over his Twitter Account Wednesday "we also talked about different areas of cooperation this decision opens towards consolidating and ensuring the success of our historic transition to peace and democracy."

Borrell also published a similar tweet in which he said he had phone call with Sudan Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk to reconfirm EU support to the swift removal of Sudan from US sanctions list.

"We also discussed progress on political and economic reforms. Sudan's inspiring democratic transition can count on EU's continued support," Borrell said.

Meanwhile, UK Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Siddiq affirmed his country's welcome to the step made by the US Administration to remove Sudan's name from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

The ambassador tweeted that "US commitment to delist Sudan from State Sponsor of Terrorism list is hugely welcome."

He added that "as Sudan has confirmed compensation payment has now been made, hope delisting can be completed as soon as possible. People of Sudan have suffered from this for a very long time. Hope it marks a new dawn."

