Sudan: Dr. Adam - Ending Economic Sanctions Has Great Positive Impact On Sudanese Economy

Medani — Director of Gezira University's Investment Department Dr. Abbas Adam has stressed that the decision ending the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan would greatly contribute to pushing the national economy forward.

He indicated that the sanctions that had led to halting banking transactions and flow of foreign exchange besides imports of production inputs played decisive factor in the deterioration of the Sudanese economy during the past period.

Dr. Adam said in a statement to SUNA on Thursday that the economic sanctions had also disrupted import and export of products.

He said "the decision would have great positive impact in supporting the Sudanese economy."