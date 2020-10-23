Nigeria: 2 Ghanaian MPs Call for Calm in Nigeria

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has called for calm in Africa's most populous country, Nigeria, in the wake of the protests, calling for an end to police brutality.

Citizens of the West African country have been protesting for the dissolution of the Special Anti Armed Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police following accusation of brutality in recent years.

The protest which has been peaceful allegedly turned violent on Tuesday night when armed military men opened fire on protestors in Lekki, a suburb of the country's commercial capital, Lagos.

At least 20 protestors were reportedly shot and killed by the armed military officers with dozens injured, further escalating tensions with prisons being broken into and prisoners freed.

Speaking with journalists in Parliament, Accra, yesterday, Ras Mubarak, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee said calm was needed as soon as possible because a destabilised Nigeria would have serious ramifications for not only the West African sub region, but the African continent as a whole.

"This is not a Nigerian problem, but an African problem. It's an African problem because any spillage from Nigeria has ramifications for our own country, Ghana, and Africa as a whole.

"It is, therefore, in our interest to call on the Nigerian government to address the concerns of the protesters and return the country to order," he said.

According to the first term MP, the alleged "shoot and kill" which has characterized the otherwise peaceful protest was worrying.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ras Mubarak said must immediately intervene using its structures to resolve the growing tensions in that country.

"The ECOWAS has a huge role to play in dousing the situation. Nigeria cannot afford to become a failed state. The situation must not be left to get out of hand," he charged.

Meanwhile, Nsawam-Adoagyiri Member, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in a tweet, has condemned the "killings, especially as these were the very ills being protested."

Mr Annoh-Dompreh who is the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament said already West Africa was contending with election-related security in Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea, and Nigeria must not be allowed to join that list.

"Political unrest in Nigeria, the largest West African country by both economy and population, has the potential of affecting the entire sub region.

"The AU and ECOWAS must show leadership by using mediation to help address these human right violations," he charged.