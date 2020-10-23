Ghana: Tennis - Special Mcdan Tourney Reaches Quarter-Finals Today

22 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

The quarter final stages of the ongoing McDan Training Matches for both male and female seniors will begin today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organized by the McDan Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), the event which started on Monday was aimed at engaging tennis players as they looked forward to proper return of competitions.

After the Seniors competitions end on Saturday, the Juniors competition involving U-12, U-14 and U-16 would also run from Monday to Saturday.

However, the professionals' event had already heated up with tremendous performances from players working their way to the grand finale.

The likes of Japheth Bagerbaseh, Richard Armaah, Reginald Okantey and Bernard Ashitey Armah are making waves in the male Seniors event and are set to make a huge statement in coming days.

In the female category, however, players including Shika McKorley, Yayra McKorley, Lawrencia Agrogbhoibra, Tracy Ampah and Mariama Ibrahim have recorded impressive wins in their round of 16 matches on Tuesday.

Yayra McKorley beat Margaret Donkor 7-5, 6-3 while Yvonne Bruce Tagoe defeated Helena Hammond 6-2, 6-1 in their encounter on Tuesday.

Tracy Ampah was a 7-5, 5-4 winner over Annette Cruickshank while Mariama Ibrahim defeated Venessa Akuoku 6-4, 6-0 to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Shika McKorley proved too strong for Lawrencia Manu as she walloped her 6-0, 6-1 while Genevieve Kattah also beat Portia Allotey 6-2, 6-0.

Faustian Tagoe beat Asigri Eugenia 3-6,6-2,6-4 while Lawrencia Agorghoibia defeated Fati Saliu 6-2,6-6 (R).

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.