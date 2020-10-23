Ghana: Tennis - Special Mcdan Tourney Reaches Quarter-Finals Today

The quarter final stages of the ongoing McDan Training Matches for both male and female seniors will begin today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Organized by the McDan Foundation in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), the event which started on Monday was aimed at engaging tennis players as they looked forward to proper return of competitions.

After the Seniors competitions end on Saturday, the Juniors competition involving U-12, U-14 and U-16 would also run from Monday to Saturday.

However, the professionals' event had already heated up with tremendous performances from players working their way to the grand finale.

The likes of Japheth Bagerbaseh, Richard Armaah, Reginald Okantey and Bernard Ashitey Armah are making waves in the male Seniors event and are set to make a huge statement in coming days.

In the female category, however, players including Shika McKorley, Yayra McKorley, Lawrencia Agrogbhoibra, Tracy Ampah and Mariama Ibrahim have recorded impressive wins in their round of 16 matches on Tuesday.

Yayra McKorley beat Margaret Donkor 7-5, 6-3 while Yvonne Bruce Tagoe defeated Helena Hammond 6-2, 6-1 in their encounter on Tuesday.

Tracy Ampah was a 7-5, 5-4 winner over Annette Cruickshank while Mariama Ibrahim defeated Venessa Akuoku 6-4, 6-0 to make it to the next stage of the competition.

Shika McKorley proved too strong for Lawrencia Manu as she walloped her 6-0, 6-1 while Genevieve Kattah also beat Portia Allotey 6-2, 6-0.

Faustian Tagoe beat Asigri Eugenia 3-6,6-2,6-4 while Lawrencia Agorghoibia defeated Fati Saliu 6-2,6-6 (R).