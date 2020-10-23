Ghana: Zongo Chiefs Appeal for Peaceful Elections

22 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

The Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ga East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the leadership of political parties to commit themselves to the peace and unity of the country before, during and after the December 7 elections.

That, they explained, was the only way to maintain the peace and unity the country had enjoyed after seven major elections.

The chiefs made the appeal at a Quran Recitation for peaceful elections on Monday at a ceremony at Abokobi which was on the theme: 'No to Vigilantism-A catalyst for Peaceful Elections'.

The event organized by the Zongo Research Institution in collaboration with the Ga East Council of Zongo Chiefs Association sought to draw public attention to the dangers of electoral violence and its effect on the youth especially zongo youths.

It attracted the two parliamentary contestants, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Alhaji Abubakar Boniface Saddique and his challenger from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Francis Xavier Sosu.

The chairman of the Association, Sariki Chief Yusif Madingo, charged political parties to exhibit leadership by example to avoid using abusive and vulgar words on their platforms.

In so doing, he noted, would dissuade their supporters, members and followers from doing same when they meet their opponents since peace cannot be bought and political parties should be guided by democratic principles and tenants to ensure safety of voters and their followers.

The Public Relations Officer of the Council, Alhaji Abdul Gado, cautioned Muslim youth to be weary of politicians who come to them only on campaign seasons when they needed their votes.

Alhaji Saddique commended the chiefs for the initiative and urged them to extend it to other regions because Ghana is the most peaceful country in Africa and behooves the citizenry to jealously guard the peace to promote socio-economic development.

Mr Sosu, who presented copies of the Quran, hand sanitizers, nose masks and assured of the parties commitment to maintain peace before, during and after the elections

He admonished religious leaders to let their voices be heard when the Electoral Commission (EC) who is the sole arbiter goes wrong saying "this is the time to let the EC know there can be no peace without justice, that is why it must play its neutral role to ensure free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful elections."

