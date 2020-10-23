Ghana: GJA Institutes Ethical Journalism Award Category in Memory of Dr Isaac G. Aikins

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) yesterday commemorated the late Dr Isaac Godwin Kweku Aikins, the first General Manager of the GNA in Accra.

In his honour, the GJA has instituted an award category for Ethical Journalism to remind journalists of the need to adhere to the professional standards of journalism and deepen his memory.

Paying tribute to Dr Aikins, the President of the GJA, Mr Affail Monney stated that the death of the first Ghanaian General Manger of the GNA and a former GJA General Secretary, was a shock to the Association as he was a pivotal pillar in the journalism community.

Stating that the "quality of a man's life is not measured by duration but by his contribution to humanity," he mentioned that the GJA and the media community were the utmost benefactors of the services of Dr Aikins.

Mr Monney indicated that the former General Manager of the GNA gave the agency a solid foundation which spurred up the Agency's immense growth, adding that he "kept the flag of Ghana and made a mark at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)."

The GJA president emphasised that the Dr Aikins had "made his mark as one of the professionally finest gems Ghana has produced."

The General Manager of GNA, Albert Kofi Owusu highlighted the legacy left behind by the late former Manager of the Agency.

Mr Owusu who stressed that his outmost desire was to have met Dr Aikins before his demise however noted that the late manager's biography and relations with other colleagues taught him so much about his predecessor.

On his part, Godwin Anim II, son of the late Dr Aikins underscored his father's unflinching desire for journalism and stated that he was elated his father was still being honoured.

"Knowing how much of a role this organisation plays in my father's life, I'm happy to see you have taken his efforts to heart and continuing to keep his legacy alive," he said.

Likewise, Pastor Aaron Joe Hagan of the Adventist Church and a member of the GJA, used the occasion to advise the media to stay above reproach as "hardwork brings satisfaction and success."

He further implored the media to educate and sensitise the entire citizenry on the need to uphold peace especially in the coming elections.