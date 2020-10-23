Ghana: Sports Minister Explains Nkawkaw Sports Stadium Delay

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has attributed the delay in the reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium to the redesigning of the multi-purpose edifice.

The reconstruction of the Eastern region-based Nkawkaw stadium - which has been in ruins for nearly three decades, was expected to 'roar off' in September, after an elaborate sod-cutting ceremony.

"Initially, the stadium was carved out to accommodate only 5,000 fans, but upon further consultations, we decided to increase the capacity to 8,000 - hence the delay," he told the Times Sports on Tuesday.

He said the stadium design had to be reviewed as well to have a place for more sport disciplines, aside football.

According to the Sports Minister, the challenges have been dealt with and workers are now back on site "to start the ball rolling."

"As we speak now, the coast is clear and work has begun this week."

The Nkawkaw stadium, which is being funded by the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), will have a FIFA-standard football pitch, a multi-purpose court for more than 16 sport disciplines, an IAAF standard track, hostels and a restaurant.

Mr Asiamah said the ultra-modern edifice is part of government's Sports Infrastructure Development (SID) programme, which is being dotted across the country.

He disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would today cut the sod for the construction of a youth and sports centre in Dambai, in the Oti Region.