Ghana: Stanbic Bank Supports Yaa-Naa Educational Endowment Fund

Tamale — Stanbic Bank Ghana has presented a cheque worth GHc 10,000 in support of the Yaa-Naa Educational Endowment Fund.

The Regional Manager in charge of the Northern Cluster of the bank, Alhaji Nabil Hussein who presented the cheque on behalf of the bank stated that the support formed part of the bank's corporate community development support.

He emphasised that the management of the bank was committed to support initiatives aimed at promoting quality education in the country.

Alhaji Hussein explained that the bank shared in the vision of the Yaa-Naa to educate people of Dagbon hence the donation.

He stressed that education was an important tool for accelerated development and that the management of Stanbic was poised to assist the overlord to get education for more people in the area.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Mahama Abukari expressed profound gratitude to management of the bank for the gesture.

He stated that the support had come at the right time to help the kingdom pursue its educational ambitions to the fullest.

Yaa-Naa Abukari indicated that education was a vehicle for modern development and promised to mobilise the needed resources to assist any brilliant student in the area.

"My passion and focus is getting more people educated in the Dagbon," Yaa-Naa stated.

The Bank also assisted the Dagbon kingdom with 40,000 Ghana cedis for the rehabilitation of the customary house of the leader of the Dagbon drummers.