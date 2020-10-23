Gambia: Brikama Utd Players Receive FIFA Covid-19 Relief Fund

22 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United Football Club male and female players on Monday received their FIFA covid-19 relief fund from The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

The players received D5, 000 each after the coronavirus pandemic stopped the country's male and female leagues last season following the extension of the state of public emergency by President Adama Barrow in a bid to stem the spread of covid-19 in the country.

The FIFA Covid-19 relief fund will bolster the moral of Brikama United players as they prepare for the 2020-2021 Division One League season set to commence in December 2020.

Meanwhile, all first and second division leagues clubs in The Gambia received FIFA covid-19 relief fund after coronavirus stopped the 2019-2020 league campaigns in the country.

