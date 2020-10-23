Gambia: GRA Retires 2 Staff

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday retired 2 of its staff at a ceremony held at the authority's board room.

The retired staff, were Sedia Colley, Customs Cadet Guard and Malamin Sanyang, Director of Technical Service.

The event, which was attended by GRA's top brass and families of retirees, is part of the authority's routine culture organized for retiring staff of the institution.

Welcoming the guests, Tida Ndow, human resource (HR) manager said GRA as an organization wishes to express its gratitude to the retirees and present them with some certificates and other gifts.

Director of HR/admin. Mr. Ernest Mendy, John S.L. Gomez director of Internal Audit, Alhaji Saihou Denton, Director of Finance and Accounting, Ismaila Jallow Deputy Commissioner Customs, Yahya Manneh, Director of Technical Services and Alhaji Essa Jallow, Deputy Commissioner General and head of Domestic Taxes; all expressed similar sentiments.

"This is a big achievement for someone to work until retirement, that doesn't mean that you are not part of us; you are always welcome" said the director of HR Mr.Ernest A. Mendy.

They prayed for the retirees' good health, progress and prosperity while they stay and enjoy with their families.

Mr. Sedia Colley, a retiree, expressed appreciation to GRA on behalf of his colleagues for organizing such a wonderful ceremony for them. While expressing his sentiments with tear filled eyes, Colley prayed for continued success and progress of the institution.

For his part, Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General, said the ceremony is a good sign to show how good these retirees were during their period of service with GRA.

Commissioner Darboe therefore thanked retirees for all their services and prayed for success in their endeavors.