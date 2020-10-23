Gambia: Buluwo Services Patronize Abuko Utd

Baluwo Services on Monday patronised Abuko United Women Football Club with training kids as the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women league Division One looms closer.

Speaking on behalf of Baluwo Services proprietor at the presentation ceremony held at the team's training ground, Pa Boy Jatta said he really loves Abuko United.

He expressed delight for donating the training kids to Abuko United, adding that he will continue to render support to the Abuko based-club.

For her part, assistant captain of Abuko United Sarjo Dukanda applauded Baluwo Services for their benevolent gesture, noting that the donation is the first of its kind.

She stated that the gesture will go a long way in motivating players to deliver to expectation.

Mariama Malack, assistant head coach of Abuko United expressed gratitude to donors for their foresight in helping the Abuko based- club with training kids.