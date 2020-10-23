Gambia: CRR Women Hail EC Project As Life Changing, As 28,000 People Benefit

In 2018 the European Commission through the European Development Fund issued a grant amounting to Euro 333,000 to ActionAid International The Gambia (AAITG) for the implementation of a 3-year project on Strengthening Women's Economic Initiatives in Central River Region (CRR) south.

The overall objective of the project is to contribute to the promotion of women's empowerment and participation in CRR. It also has a special focus to increase women's access and control over productive resources that empower them to participate in sustainable economic growth.

Sarjo Camara, project coordinator said the project, which is in its final year of implementation, has reached out to over 28,000 people including 1,550 women in CRR working in vegetable gardening, poultry, and small ruminant production.

"Some are supported with milling machines and trained on batik and tie and dye."

She added that what she had seen on the ground during the monitoring and evaluation process is very impressive; something that assured her of the project sustainability.

Fatou Mbye a beneficiary of the project thanked ActionAid International The Gambia and the European Commission for the intervention.

She pointed out that words cannot express how grateful she was as the project had improved her life and living condition through sales from her batik and tie and dye and soap products which helped her to expand into other ventures such as sheep fattening.

Yama Saho also expressed similar issues that through the support she was able to start a shop that is generating income for her which is used to support the family.

The Fundraising Manager for AAITG, Saidina Alieu Jarjou highlighted that his organization is committed to promoting, empowering women and eradicating poverty for self-sufficiency.

He advised the beneficiaries to utilise the support even when the project phases out.