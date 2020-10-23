Nigeria: Hoodlums Harassing Doctors in Ekiti, NMA Cries Out

Ado-Ekiti — The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ekiti State chapter, has raised the concern over alleged harassment of its members by hoodlums who have hijacked the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The NMA said the harassment has been preventing the doctors from getting to health facilities to perform their duties under the tension-soaked period.

The NMA in a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr. Ebenezer Ariyibi, yesterday condemned the unwarranted and senseless use of force and live ammunition on unarmed and peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos last Tuesday, which resulted in casualties.

"It should be noted that doctors and other healthcare workers in Ekiti State were prevented from getting to their place of work to cater for those on admission, in critical state and even injured victims, during the protests in the state. This is a condemnable act by all those responsible for such despite showing proper identification documents

"We are ready to care for all injured victims either related or unrelated to the protests. We hereby call for easy passage of our members and other essential workers as they go about their businesses of caring for the sick and injured," he said.

NMA further added: "We would like to put on record that the governments at all levels need to engage responsibly on the issues, and address the plights of the protesters other than the use of force and life ammunition. This is contrary to our constitution and international human rights law. The primary purpose of the government is the protection of lives and property of the citizens.

"We recognise and are in total support of the inalienable rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests to demand for an end to police brutality, corruption, massive unemployment, restiveness and all forms of insecurity.

"We join in the call for better governance, healthcare and reform in all facets of our national life and economy. We call on the government to protect the rights of the citizens, while protesters should also remain nonviolent."