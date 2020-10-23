Sudan: Governor of Khartoum Briefed Prime Minister On Oct.21 Processions Implications

22 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk met, Thursday, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ayman Nimir who briefed him on the steps taken by the state's institutions before, after and during the processions marking the Oct.21 anniversary and the violations accompanied some of these demonstrations.

The briefing pointed out that that the state institutions developed a plan, in cooperation with the various federal police institutions, to secure the paths of the processions of October 21, 2020, indicating that there were some unfortunate and unacceptable incidents that accompanied them.

The briefing underlined that a transparent and rapid investigation of violations of the accompanying processions, has begun already.

The Prime Minister, on his part, the immediate implementation of justice is an independent value and one of the requirements of the stability of the democratic transition in the country, stressing the necessity for maintaining the dignity of the citizens and the realization of the gals of their revolution by the different state's institutions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.