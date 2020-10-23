Sudan: Governor of Khartoum Briefed Prime Minister On Oct.21 Processions Implications

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk met, Thursday, the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ayman Nimir who briefed him on the steps taken by the state's institutions before, after and during the processions marking the Oct.21 anniversary and the violations accompanied some of these demonstrations.

The briefing pointed out that that the state institutions developed a plan, in cooperation with the various federal police institutions, to secure the paths of the processions of October 21, 2020, indicating that there were some unfortunate and unacceptable incidents that accompanied them.

The briefing underlined that a transparent and rapid investigation of violations of the accompanying processions, has begun already.

The Prime Minister, on his part, the immediate implementation of justice is an independent value and one of the requirements of the stability of the democratic transition in the country, stressing the necessity for maintaining the dignity of the citizens and the realization of the gals of their revolution by the different state's institutions.