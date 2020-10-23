Sudan and China Discuss Ways of Strengthening Media and Press Cooperation

Khartoum — Sudan and China have agreed on the importance of cooperation in the field of news exchange and cooperation between the Sudan News Agency and the All-China News Agency (Xinhua) for strengthening further the bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was achieved at a meeting held Thursday between the General Manager of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Mohamed Abdul-Hameed, and the Ambassador of China to Sudan, Ma Xinmin.

The Ambassador of China has welcomed the General Manager of SUNA, stating that the meeting opens the door opens for cooperation between China Embassy and the Sudan News Agency on the one hand, and the resumption of cooperation between the Sudanese and the Chinese official news agencies in the various journalistic, technical and media training fields.

The ambassador affirmed his country's readiness to provide training opportunities and cooperation between the two news agencies and pointed out the importance of the role played by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in the publishing of Sudan news and its contribution to the building and strengthening of relations between Sudan and China in various fields, especially since the two countries celebrated the 60th anniversary for establishment of the diplomatic relations between them.

The Ambassador of China affirmed, in the meeting which was attended by the Deputy Director of the Political Department from the Chinese side and the Editing Director, Mohamed Osman Adam, and the Editing Secretary, Ahmed Hassan Hurga, from SUNA side, explained that his country has been calling for the lifting of the sanctions imposed on Sudan until an atmosphere encouraging to investment is achieved. in the country, expressing his pleasure over the start of the steps to lift the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The General Manager has given a review of the role being played by SUNA in broadcasting, reflecting the life activities in Sudan and the steps taken by SUNA administration to modernize the agency in terms of material, technical and manpower aspects and capabilities, indicating that the agency aims to benefit from all the media organizations of advanced capabilities to contribute to the progress and modernization of SUNA performance.

The two sides stressed the importance of having a press reporter representing Sudan News Agency in China, to begin work there temporarily before appointing a permanent correspondent of SUNA in China, with the aim to be the main source of China news for SUNA.

The ambassador assured of his country's readiness to cooperate with SUNA, referring in this regard to the Arab-Chinese and the African-Chinese cooperation in the field of media, as SUNA can participate in both sides.

The General Manager of SUNA, Mohamed Abdul-Hameed, has invited the Ambassador of China to visit the agency's building to see its various activities in the field and to discuss further the areas of cooperation between the two sides.