Cameroon: UN Human Rights Commission Report - Crime Experts Decry Subjective Position

22 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In a press conference on October 21, 2020, the Cameroon National Council of Crime Experts (CNCCE) note the report is bias and not independent as claimed.

The Cameroon National Council of Crime Experts (CNCCE) has castigated the content of the United Nations Human Rights Commission report published on October 14, 2020 relating to the legal proceedings regularly initiated against certain officials and supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM) following their unauthorized demonstrations on September 22, 2020. In a press conference on October 21, 2020, the President of CNCCE, Barrister Francis Steve Olinga said the report is not balanced, neither is it objective. The report, he notes, was expected to scientifically analysis the course of the situation and the sociologically conditions under which happenings unfolded. According to Francis Olinga, the UN report was drafted on information gotten from ill-intended persons. He further states the said report was produced in the form of minutes, consisting the five elements of minutes which include fast drafting, subordinate writing, personalized/customized writing, the mention of reason and writing in the institution's own words.

On his part, Siméon Wachou, a crime expert of the Sworn Crime Experts Association, said the process followed by the experts appointed by the UN High Commission for Human Rights do not comply with the rules and principles governing the administration of human rights violation for the experts did not bother to refer to the government of Cameroon. "The international human rights law commands that States and governments be referred to when it comes to making inquiries on alleged human rights violation. Cameroon's government has the right to maintain public order and the experts appointed by the High Commission did not bother to affirm that the government was rather involved in preserving public order and national security on September 22, 2020," he stated. Siméon Wachou further said the appointed experts did not bother in their inquiries to abide by international law which provides that freedom of opinion and freedom to peaceful demonstration can be forbidden by the State when its social security is endangered.

