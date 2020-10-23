Rwanda: Cameroon-Rwanda - Focus On Improving Commercial Ties

22 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

External Relations Minister received in audience a member of the surveillance council of Rwanda's national carrier on October 21, 2020.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella on October 21, 2020 granted an audience to Ruzindana Ephrem, a member of the Surveillance Council for Rwandair, Rwanda's national carier. Both personalities besides reviewing bilateral cooperation discussed issues relating to the operation of Rwandair in Cameroon.

Talking to reporters at the end of the audience, Ruzindana Ephrem said he exchanged ideas with Minister Mbella Mbella on how best Rwandair can function in Cameroon for the benefit of both nations. "I was honoured to have been received by the Minister of External Relations. We discussed aspects of bilateral relations between Cameroon and Rwanda which I am very pleased to see are positive and friendly. Within the commercial domain, we talked about the operational framework of Rwandair in Cameroon which has been in the country since 2014," he stated. He further revealed that from 2014 to 2019 the company had been operating in Cameroon with some degree of technical assistance on global services. After operating for five years, Ruzindana Ephrem notes they now master the market and can thus operate without the assistance of global services going by the general tradition in aviation. He said, he was therefore at the Ministry of External Relations to give an update of the situation to the Minister.

Cameroon and Rwanda enjoy friendly cooperation ties with the Secretary General of the International Organisation of la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo of Rwandan nationality having visited Cameroon on several occasions both in her capacity as SG of the institution and when she was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community. Similar principles are shared in the areas of governance, human rights and democracy, with students undergoing educational programmes in both countries.

