Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Phone Call From U.S. Secretary of State

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, Thursday received a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, through which he congratulated Dr. Hamdouk on the decision of the US President, Donald Trump, regarding the start of the process to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

Pompeo stated that this this important decision represents a major push for improvement of the bilateral relations between the two countries, and will lead to results that are for the benefit of the government and the people of Sudan.

The US Secretary of State also expressed his country's continued support to the transitional period that Sudan is going through towards democracy.