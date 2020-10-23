Sudan: Tawer Briefed On Overall Situations in Blue Nile

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer briefed on the overall situations in the Blue Nile State and the efforts being exerted by the government to extend basic services to the citizens.

This came when Prof. Tawermet, Thursday, at his office, the Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State, Abdul Rahman Mohammed whos said in a press statement that the meeting touched on the issue of Damzine and Rosseires water , adding that Prof. Tawer pledged to solve all the problems facing the state.