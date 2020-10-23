Sudan: Gum Arabic Council Affirms Importance of Developing Gum Arabic Strategy

Khartoum — The Gum Arabic Council has said it has mapped out a strategy for development of the Gum arabic sector as the crop is considered as mainstay of the national economy.

Secretary General of the Council Prof. Tariq Al-Sheikh pointed out in statement to SUNA that the strategy focuses on participation of local communities and stakeholders in preparing polices and strategies on the crop's production and marketing.

The strategy also includes boosting competitive capabilities of primary and processed national products at local, regional and international markets, Prof. Al-Sheikh said.