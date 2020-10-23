Sudan: Hamdouk Meets Minister of Interior and Director of Police Force

22 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, was Thursday briefed by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Al-Teraifi Idris, and the General Director of the Police Forces, Lt. Gen. Izz-Eddin Al-Sheikh, on the actions and measures taken by the Ministry of the Interior, represented by Khartoum State Police Forces before, during and after the October 21 processions.

The Prime Minister has mourned death of the martyr Mohamed Abdul-Majeed of Jeraif neighborhood, Eastern of the Nile area.

He stressed that the priority of the government is to protect the lives, dignity and properties of the citizens, achieve the goals of the revolution, adding that reform and rebuilding institutions will be based on the values of justice, accountability, freedom and the rule of law.

