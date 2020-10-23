Sudan: Gamar-Eddin - Foreign Ministry Preparing to Receive UNITAMS

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Thursday the UN Assistant Secretary General and Designated UN Resident Representative to Sudan, Babacar Cissé.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Babacar gave an overview of his extended career in United Nations offices and the positions he held during his long tenure, as well as a briefing on the arrangements now underway to tighten coordination between the United Nations agencies in Sudan in preparation for receiving the new United Nations Mission for Transition Support in Sudan (UNITAMS) and organizing its relations with the various organizations.

The Foreign Minister has appreciated the great experiences of his guest that would assist him in the performance of his duties, stressing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also preparing to receive the new mission through the executive committee for coordination with the UNITAMS, affirming Sudan determination to benefit in full from the mission for success of the transitional period.