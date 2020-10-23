Sudan: Gamar-Eddin - Foreign Ministry Preparing to Receive UNITAMS

22 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Thursday the UN Assistant Secretary General and Designated UN Resident Representative to Sudan, Babacar Cissé.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Babacar gave an overview of his extended career in United Nations offices and the positions he held during his long tenure, as well as a briefing on the arrangements now underway to tighten coordination between the United Nations agencies in Sudan in preparation for receiving the new United Nations Mission for Transition Support in Sudan (UNITAMS) and organizing its relations with the various organizations.

The Foreign Minister has appreciated the great experiences of his guest that would assist him in the performance of his duties, stressing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also preparing to receive the new mission through the executive committee for coordination with the UNITAMS, affirming Sudan determination to benefit in full from the mission for success of the transitional period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.