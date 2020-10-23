Sudan: Tawer Receives Financial Contribution in Support of Sudan Government

22 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member f the Transitional Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer received, today, a financial contribution in support of Sudan's government to meet the compensations required by the US Administration to remove the country's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

This came when Prof. Tawer met, at his office, businessman Omar Adrob who urged, in a press statement, all the Sudanese businessmen to raise fund for supporting the government.

Businessman, Omar Adrob handed the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council a check for 200,000 SDG in support of the government.

