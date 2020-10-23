Sudan: Prof. Tawer Chairs Meeting On Peace Issues

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, Thursday held a meeting at the Friendship Hall to discuss the peace issues, especially with regard to the issue of Kanabi.

Prof. Tawer said in a press statement that the Kanabi case is one of the issues that affects and be affected by the social peace, explaining that the meeting was attended by the peace partners, the National Alliance for Kanabi Development, the villages of Gezira, a delegation of the Revolutionary Front headed by Yasser Arman, the Chairman of the Peace Commission, Prof. Suleiman Al-Debelu, and representatives of Gezira State's government and the University of Gezira.

He stressed that the Kanabi issue is an important social issue due to its relation with issues of citizenship and coexistence between citizens, indicating that the state has a great responsibility to address this issue in a way that achieves the satisfaction of all citizens.

He added that the meeting reached an agreement to form a national committee that includes all the partners to address the Kanabi issue, in addition to an agreement to coordinate the efforts of universities in the states to set programs to promote the harmony and fraternity between the citizens and prevent sedition between social components.

The representative of the Revolutionary Front, Yasser Arman, indicated that the meeting to discuss the issue of Kanabi was an important one for addressing and solving this issue, adding that the late struggler Yousif Abdul-Majeed was the first person to reflect Kanabi issue in a book.

He said that this issue was discussed among other national issues in the peace conference in Juba, explaining that an agreement was reached to form a national committee that includes all parties, academicians, religious men and representatives of the local communities to address the issues of Kanabi.

Arman has stressed the need to resolve this issue within the framework of the harmony and coexistence between the Sudanese citizens and to work also for addressing the issues of agricultural projects for the benefit of the Sudanese people.