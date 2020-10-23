Sudan: Al-Degair - Loss of Life in Peaceful Movements Not Befitting Post-Revolution Sudan

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCP), Engineer Omer Al-Degair, has expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of a citizen at Khartoum North suburb of Al-Jarif Sharq during his participation in the October 21 procession and the fall of 12 martyrs as a result of a tribal conflict in Gereida area in South Darfur, describing bloodletting in peaceful political movements or tribal conflicts as not befitting post-revolution Sudan.

In a statement to SUNA, Al-Degair called on the competent authorities to implement fair and deterrent accountability for the crimes of bloodshed, adding that "nothing ever justifies bloody excesses that lead to loss of lives of innocent people. .. and the only way to avoid such excesses is to reform state institutions - military and civil - so that their professional competence and lofty goals are restored to serve the people and protect their rights, foremost among which is the right to life. "