South Africa: Anticipating a 'Second Wave' - and When and How South Africa Should Try to Prevent or Mitigate It

22 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By The Scientists Collective

In recent days, health minister Zweli Mkhize has warned about a marked increase in new Covid-19 infections as a result of declining adherence to measures such as mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand washing. The United States and many western European countries are experiencing a dramatic resurgence, often called a 'second wave', of the coronavirus.

Does this mean a second wave is inevitable in South Africa?

In South Africa, the possibility of such a resurgence has seemingly justified the extension of the powers of the National Covid-19 Command Council (NCCC), under the legal framework of the National Disaster Management Act.

While this appears consistent with the country's strategy, it is unwise to simply extrapolate outcomes from the current resurgences in Europe and apply them to South Africa, more so given the extra-parliamentary posture of the NCCC and concern over the lack of transparency in its decision-making process.

This abundance of caution is critical to avoid reflexive interventions for the ongoing management of the pandemic, especially in anticipation of a resurgence (or "second wave") such as that being experienced in Europe and elsewhere.

It is imperative that knowledge of transmission and exposure patterns relating to SARS-CoV-2 in SA's own setting must inform...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

