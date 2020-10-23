South Africa: Pandemic Fatigue and Complacency During Lower Lockdown Levels Increase Likelihood of Second Wave

analysis

Relaxed attitudes about Covid-19 distancing, mask wearing and other preventative measures put the country at risk of a significant resurgence.

There is mounting disquiet in South Africa about a significant relaxation in adherence to Covid-19 preventative behaviours, such as mask-wearing in public, avoiding mass gatherings and social events, and physical distancing.

As countries around the world continue to experience appreciable second waves in coronavirus infections, questions about the role of personal responsibility, behaviour and underlying perceptions have come into sharp relief, prompting debate and policy attention to the role of - and response to - what has been termed pandemic or caution "fatigue".

This article uses data from the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 Lockdown Survey to show that public perceptions of pandemic-related risk have been changing, and argues for continuous, clear health promotion messaging if we are to minimise the chances of a sizeable second wave of the virus.

Pandemic fatigue as a growing concern

While recognising the sacrifices that people have had to make in the face of the pandemic and national lockdown responses, the World Health Organisation (WHO) argues that months of uncertainty, social disruption and personal strain has resulted in a rising tide of pandemic fatigue. This concept refers...