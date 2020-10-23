South Africa: Government Encouraged By Progress in PPE Corruption Probes

22 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza says government is encouraged with the progress of law enforcement agencies in investigating and prosecuting those implicated in PPE corruption.

The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"In recent months, we have seen more allegations of corruption being referred to the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

"Furthermore, the Fusion Centre, which is a multi-disciplinary team of law enforcement agencies, has been established to investigate COVID-19 corruption in particular."

The Deputy President said the President has ordered, through several proclamations, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption towards government spending in the fight against Coronavirus, particularly in the awarding of PPE tenders.

The SIU is currently investigating up to R5 billion in contracts alleged to have been improperly awarded to various companies in the procurement of PPE.

"As government, we continue to provide the necessary support to these enforcement agencies, including availing the necessary resources for them to function optimally.

"In the same breath, we give them space to act independently without fear, favour or prejudice. We are encouraged to see considerable progress being made in apprehending those who are alleged to have been involved in corrupt activities."

The Deputy President said government will continue to enhance internal control systems to ensure openness, transparency and accountability to protect the integrity of government's procurement system.

"Where breaches have been committed, those who have been involved must be held accountable."

Moral fibre of society compromised

The Deputy President said, meanwhile, that the Moral Regeneration Movement remains a critical platform to galvanise society to advance the promotion of positive values and ethical conduct.

He said this would empower government to confront deep-seated challenges of moral decay within communities, including within the public service.

"As government... we are fully committed to the elimination of corruption in all its forms and manifestation. We are therefore calling on all our citizens to support the President's efforts to deal with corruption across society."

He said the corrupt activities - revealed through the work of law enforcement agencies - highlight the extent to which the country's moral fibre has been compromised.

While work is being done to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, society should equally condemn acts of corruption, said the Deputy President, adding that corrupt individuals pursue self-enrichment at the expense of the plight of the people.

"Such activities do not only undermine people's trust in government, but also undermine our efforts of attracting investment that we so need so that we can grow this economy," he said.

The country's moral and societal values have been highly tested during the pandemic.

"We must all agree that more needs to be done to solidify the ethical foundation of our society to ensure that public resources are utilised in a responsible manner to benefit our people."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group
How Criminals Move Their Money Around the World
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Security Forces Fire on #EndSARS Protesters in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.