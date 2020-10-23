Zimbabwe: Bogus Pari Doctor in Court

23 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A 25-year-old man appeared in court yesterday after masquerading as a medical doctor at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals casualty unit for seven months.

Admire Chisi from Zimre Park, Ruwa attended to patients and wrote medical affidavits and prescriptions until a senior doctor discovered him.

Chisi was charged with impersonating a public official and fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa opposed bail saying Chisi was facing a serious offence. The matter was rolled over to today for continuation of bail hearing.

It is the State's case that between April 2020 to October 20, Chisi went to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he misrepresented that he was a medical doctor.

He was apprehended by Doctor Tapiwa Nyakudya after discovering some anomalies on his conduct that contrasted the medical profession and he failed to produce his practising certificate.

The court heard that Chisi was taken to the police where a report was made leading to his arrest. Parirenyatwa Hospital on Wednesday issued a statement confirming Chisi was a fake doctor and that they had handed him over to the police.

"On October 20 2020, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals discovered that the Accident and Emergency Department had been infiltrated by a fake medical doctor who posed as a physician registrar.

"The matter was discovered after our vigilant casualty staff doubted his medical proficiency and made some inquiries. The suspect has been handed over to the police who are now handling the matter," reads the statement.

However, labour lawyers, medical experts and other commentators questioned how the hospital could be infiltrated by a bogus doctor for seven months.

They blasted the leadership for failing to properly supervise staff while the security section of the institution was criticised for laxity.

