Zimbabwe: President Set for Lsu Graduation

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo yesterday evening for the Lupane State University (LSU) graduation ceremony today and a meeting with chiefs tomorrow to discuss issues affecting Matabeleland.

The President landed at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane shortly after 5pm and was welcomed by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo Judith Ncube, senior service officers, senior Government officials and the Zanu PF leadership in the province.

President Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State universities, will preside over the hybrid graduation ceremony at LSU main campus in Lupane, Matabeleland North. The hybrid graduation ceremony consists of face-to-face and virtual events, which have been necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher and tertiary institutions switched from graduation ceremonies where all graduates attend, to fight the spread of Covid-19.

LSU director of marketing and communication, Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said all preparations are in place with the university having its first PhD student graduating today.

"We are ready for the graduation ceremony with the only difference this year being that it's a virtual graduation ceremony. Graduates and guests who are supposed to attend today's ceremony have been notified while the rest will follow the proceedings online. Transport arrangements have been made for those who would be physically attending the graduation ceremony," he said.

President Mnangagwa is expected to commission several buildings to mark the progress made in the infrastructural development of the university. He will lay the foundation stone for the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, open the kitchen and dining hall and the students hostels complex, said Mr Dlamini.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With regards to tomorrow's meeting with traditional leaders, President of the Chiefs Council Chief Charumbira said it will be improper to pre-empt the deliberations.

The meeting is at State House in Bulawayo. "From time to time the President meets with chiefs from various regions. You might be aware that he was in Manicaland province two weeks ago. Now he is coming to that part of the country. He will be meeting with chiefs from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South," he said.

The President in his past engagements with chiefs from Matabeleland has talked about development issues and has engaged them on how Government could best tackle the Gukurahundi issue to come up with permanent solutions.